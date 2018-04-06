Updated 1930s home for sale in Ann Arbor Hills

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 2220 Vinewood Blvd., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $825,000.

Built in 1930, this updated home has endless original features, giving the home rich character.



Come see the rebirth of this stately 1930s Tudor Revival in the center of desirable Ann Arbor Hills. Everything has been updated, including a renovated kitchen with timeless white cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, new roof, gutters and soon-to-be-fully painted exterior. A new arched front door welcomes you into the foyer with new slate tile leading to gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the first two levels. The fluid layout moves through kitchen, formal dining, living room with wood fireplace and den with built-ins. New custom railings lead to the second floor with three ample bedrooms including a sizable master suite and a full attic with skylights that could be used as fourth bedroom, play room, game room or study. The property also features a screened porch, fenced yard, two-car attached garage with stairs to a basement workshop and sauna. Walk or bike to Angell Elementary, the Arboretum, Gallup Park, and the University of Michigan's central campus.

