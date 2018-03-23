Updated historic home on Ann Arbor's Old West Side fresh on market

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath home at 527 S. 7th St., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $335,000.

Built in 1901, this updated property is a true gem.



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)

Property details

Listing: Alex Milshteyn, Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel - Ann Arbor

Totally renovated Old West Side charmer. You will not find another house like this! All new Chelsea Plank wood floors throughout the first floor. Entertain in the open-concept family room, dining room and kitchen area complete with a large center island with concrete countertops and upgraded stainless steel appliances. A stackable laundry and half-bath off the kitchen is a rarity for the Old West Side, but the owners added it during the renovation. The tasteful decor of grays and whites will make decorating a snap. Upstairs, you will find the lovingly refinished original hardwood floors, three bedrooms with modern built-ins and a large hall bath with a double vanity and a huge walk-in shower. Don't forget the oversized backyard with a swing set, shed and large, newly finished wood deck. Ample parking and a fenced in dog run complete the backyard. The newer roof, electrical panels, hot water tank and storm windows round off the many improvements the home has to offer. Don't miss this one, it will go fast!

See the full listing here.



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)

For more information, contact Alex Milshteyn at 734-418-2400.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.