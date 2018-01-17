Updated three-bedroom ranch in northeast Ann Arbor asks $389,000

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, three-bath home at 3381 Cromwell Rd., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $389,000.

Featuring a bright, open-concept main level with vaulted ceilings, an outdoor deck and an impressive finished basement, this home has it all.



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)

Property details

Listing: Lyla Icaza, Reinhart Realtors

This updated ranch in the highly desirable Arbor Hills neighborhood is a rare find! Open floor plan flows from large living room, with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, to adjacent dining room leading to deck. Spacious eat-in kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters in gray tones and newer stainless steel appliances. The finished basement includes a room that can be used as an office, large family room, third full bath (finished in 2016), and new carpet (installed in 2016). The roof was installed in 2013. The home also features a newer washer and dryer and a sprinkler system. Convenient location with neighborhood park, easy access to shopping, U of M North Campus, hospitals, bus stop and highways.

See the full listing here.



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



For more information, contact Lyla Icaza at 734-678-3863.

