Updated townhouse in west Ann Arbor asks $324,500

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhouse at 5433 Parkgrove Road, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $324,500.

Featuring tasteful updates, an eat-in kitchen with skylights and spacious bedrooms, this 1,964-square-foot townhouse has so much to offer.



Property details

This sparkling Parkwood townhouse on Ann Arbor's west side features extensive updating you will love! Stylish kitchen highlights include stunning, refaced maple cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and under-cabinet lighting, plus an adjoining breakfast area with two skylights. Retreat to your roomy master suite with a vaulted ceiling and remodeled private bath. Enjoy grilling on the deck in summer or the snowy, winter views of the treed backyard with the fire going in your spacious living room. The property features a private front porch entry, a freshly painted two-car attached garage, an unfinished, full basement for hobbies, storage or a future rec room. The neutral décor, careful maintenance and many recent improvements mean you can relax and enjoy your new home right away! A licensed agent must accompany buyers and inspectors. Pay lower Scio Township taxes with Ann Arbor schools, and enjoy quick and easy access to downtown Ann Arbor, U of M, shopping and I-94.

