'How to Survive a Plague' documentary coming to Ann Arbor for one night

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., the Michigan Theater will present a screening of the 2012 documentary "How to Survive a Plague."

Revolving around the stories of two activist groups -- the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Powers or ACT UP and the Treatment Action Group or TAG -- the documentary focuses on how the groups fought for research and treatments during the AIDS epidemic.

Directed by David France, the film uses archival footage from the 1980s and 1990s to demonstrate how ACT UP and TAG activists pushed for the identification of effective treatments and pharmaceuticals as well as a response to the public health crisis.



Through their work, the two groups turned being diagnosed with HIV from a plague-like death sentence, as referred to by the film's title, into a medically manageable situation.

Included within the documentary are interviews with researchers, activists and medical practitioners. Clips of protests as well as organization meetings and news coverage of the AIDS epidemic are also shown.

"How to Survive a Plague" is unrated and will last an hour and 40 minutes.

Tickets cost $10.50, but students, seniors and children under 12 will receive a $2 discount. Tickets can be bought online here.

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.

