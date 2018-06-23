Humane Society of Huron Valley offers special adoption deals after biggest rescue in its history

For a limited time at HSHV, kittens like this little guy are adopt-one-get-one-free. What are you waiting for? (Credit: HSHV)

ANN ARBOR - The Humane Society is bursting at the seams after its biggest rescue in history -- 108 animals including exotics and purebreds -- and as a result is running several adoption specials. For a limited time, HSHV is offering free adult cats, adopt-one-get-one-free kittens and 50 percent off adult dog adoptions.

“This is an amazing deal, as all our adoptable cats and dogs are already spayed or neutered, up-to-date on their vaccines, and microchipped," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email. "Not only can you do a wonderful thing by giving a needy animal a home, but also you get unconditional love in return."

On Wednesday, animal cruelty investigators found 39 exotic cats with 20 kittens, 18 purebred dogs and 16 puppies, 14 chickens and an African Grey parrot forced to live among piles of feces, slimy water bowls and even a food bowl full of maggots. Some were confined in a basement with no ventilation. Self-described as “a hobby breeder,” the owner did not have a breeder or kennel license, nor were any of the animals licensed.

“When it’s all about money, unfortunately, animals often pay the price, living in unsanitary conditions without adequate medical care, nutritious food or anything that might decrease profit,” HSHV cruelty and rescue manager Michele Baxter said. “This individual was selling puppies and kittens from $1100 to $1800, so there was no excuse for their poor care.”

Due to this rescue and another recent rescue of 71 animals, HSHV is encouraging anyone who can to take advantage of these deals. While these recently rescued animals need ongoing medical and supportive care and are not available for adoption, HSHV has hundreds that currently are. Please consider adopting a companion animal.

Read the full press release from HSHV here.

HSHV was founded in 1896 and is the only animal shelter in Washtenaw County that takes in all types of unwanted, injured, lost, stray, abandoned and abused animals. Each year they help over 12,000 dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals. HSHV is governed by a board of directors and is supported by generous individual and corporate donors.

