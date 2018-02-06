Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Feb. 5

ANN ARBOR - It's a brand new month, which means it's also time to renew your spirit and consider adopting any one of the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week." Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but who are no less deserving of homes than anyone else.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week, we highlight a few ‘pets of the week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

We hope you enjoy meeting this week's group of lovable animals. Here are HSHV's "Pets of the Week":

(Credit: HSHV)

Cleo is a total queen. This majestic beauty is a social and confident cat who knows she is royalty. Cleo will lay in your lap and not move until she's completely ready. She expects her humans to treat her like the queen she is and wait on her hand and paw. Come meet Cleo today.

(Credit: HSHV)

Meet HSHV's "Perfect Pair" pups, Nina and Remy. At just a year old, these siblings are looking for a family who have dog experience. Nina and Remy have had a little harder time adjusting to shelter life and will need lots of time and help to adjust to their new home. These two will need to go home together, since they are very bonded and seem to thrive off each other being there. They would prefer that anyone in the household be over the age of 5, since they are not fans of sudden movements or loud noises. If you are interested in meeting these lovely souls, they are both available for adoption and able to go home today. There are times when two animals find comfort and joy in a permanent relationship. These pets may have always been together, might be siblings, or may have become bonded here at the shelter. Whatever the reason might be, we understand that these special friends should always be together. If a pet is a "Perfect Pair" then they must be adopted with their partner. "Perfect Pairs" have special adoption fees which make it easier for families to make a commitment to the pair.

(Credit: HSHV)

Introducing Budders. Budders is a sweet 11-year-young lady who is looking for a quieter home where she can enjoy some relaxation. This girl can be a little playful at times, but for the most part she likes snoozing and snuggling. Come meet sweet Budders today. She is is currently living in one of HSHV's wonderful foster homes. Email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585 to arrange to meet Budders today.

(Credit: Kat Ku Photography)

Work all day and chill at night? Moya’s the friend for you. Sweet, fun and a great conversationalist, Moya is also independent enough to take care of the house and herself while you’re at work. She’ll cover your heating vents, reducing your utility bill; keep the house clean and clear of any food bits, reducing the need to vacuum; and keep your dog in line if you have one. Who needs dog training when you have a cat? And when you come home, she’ll hop into your lap so that the two of you can talk about your days. And oh, that purr of hers. Studies show cats’ purring reduces humans’ heart rates -- just the right thing after a stressful day at work. And Moya’s purr is like a massage. Moya is currently living in one of HSHV's wonderful foster homes. Adopting from foster is easy! Please email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585 to arrange to meet Moya today.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.