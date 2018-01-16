Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Jan. 15

ANN ARBOR - Every Monday we look forward to writing about the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week," which spotlights certain animals hoping to find loving homes. 2018 has only just begun, but if one of your resolutions includes something along the lines of giving back to the community, or adding a new member to your family, you owe it to yourself to at least check out this week's furry friends. Our goal is to help HSHV spread the word about these lovable animals and the "adopt, don't shop" mentality.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week, we highlight a few ‘pets of the week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Here are this week's HSHV "Pets of the Week":

(Credit: HSHV)

Meet Mercer, a sweet six-year-old girl who has found herself looking for a new forever home. Mercer will need a little extra TLC to adjust to her new home, but once she is comfortable, she will blossom into the friendly and playful girl that she is known to be.

(Credit: HSHV)

If you're looking for someone who loves to play and has lots of energy, look no further than Kita. Kita would thrive in a home where she would get lots of mental and physical enrichment and playtime. She would do best in a home with older children because she can be a bit rambunctious, but very lovable. If you love to be active and have an energetic side, come meet Kita today.

(Credit: Kat Ku Photography)

Work all day and chill at night? Moya’s the friend for you. Sweet, fun and a great conversationalist, Moya is also independent enough to take care of the house and herself while you’re at work. She’ll cover your heating vents, reducing your utility bill; keep the house clean and clear of any food bits, reducing the need to vacuum; and keep your dog in line if you have one. Who needs dog training when you have a cat? And when you come home, she’ll hop into your lap so that the two of you can talk about your days. And oh, that purr of hers. Studies show cats’ purring reduces humans’ heart rates -- just the right thing after a stressful day at work. And Moya’s purr is like a massage. Moya is currently living in one of HSHV's wonderful foster homes. Adopting from foster is easy! Please email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585 to arrange to meet Moya today.

(Credit: HSHV)

Do you want a dog who will be your best friend? Then Morgan is waiting to meet you. Morgan has a wiggly butt that won't quit wagging. She absolutely loves people and will shower you with unconditional love. She might be a 60-pound pit bull, but she thinks she is a lap dog and will surely make herself quite comfy getting nice and close to you. She loves going on walks around the town, but she would also love to snuggle up on the couch and take a nap. She is looking for a home where she can have some fun, but where things are generally fairly calm. If Morgan sounds like the dog for you, come meet her today.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

