Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Jan. 22

ANN ARBOR - By now you know the drill and you know that we're going to tell you all about the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week," which spotlights certain animals hoping to find loving homes. Our goal has been and continues to be helping our friends at HSHV spread the word about these lovable animals and the "adopt, don't shop" mentality.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week, we highlight a few ‘pets of the week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Here are this week's HSHV "Pets of the Week":

(Credit: HSHV)

Are you looking for a sweet little chubby kitty to snuggle with on the couch? Meet Gertie, a sweet and happy cat who is looking for a calm home where she can occasionally have some play time, too. If you want a silly and cute kitty, come fall in love with Gertie today. She is currently living at Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center and looks forward to meeting you. Visit Tiny Lions or call 734-661-3530 x135 to find out more.

(Credit: HSHV)

Halbert is a sweet and amazing dog available for adoption right now. Saying he's a cutie is putting it mildly. He is also looking for a home that can help him gain some confidence and take things at his own pace. We know that once you get to know him, you'll be spending all of your time loving up on him, so he shouldn't share the spotlight with any other canine companions. Come meet Halbert today.

(Credit: HSHV)

Are you looking for the perfect sidekick to exercise with? Pebbles is looking for someone that she can run with and enjoy what Mother Nature has to offer. She enjoys being next to the people who mean the most to her. She is one special girl looking for that "fun" family to show her a good time. She would like to be the only dog in the home, as she wants to be the princess. She knows that her new family will help her to accomplish all of her life goals and cannot wait to give you kisses. Pebbles is currently living in one of HSHV's wonderful foster homes, but don't worry, adopting from foster is easy. Please email adoptions@hshv.org or call (734)-662-5585 to arrange to meet Pebbles today.

(Credit: HSHV)

Meet Figaro -- a 5-year-old cat who knows what he wants. Figaro is an exceptionally confident dude who will get into your space and purr and play. In the right environment, he's going to be a ton of fun. This is a cat that might also enjoy some supervised outside time to engage in lots of active and energetic play. Come meet Figaro today and see if this wild one can tame your heart.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

