Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Jan. 29

ANN ARBOR - Every week we publish the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" to help spread the word about these lovable animals and the "adopt, don't shop" mentality. For those who don't know, the "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals who have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but who are no less deserving of homes than anyone else.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week, we highlight a few ‘pets of the week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

We hope you enjoy meeting this week's group of lovable animals. Here are HSHV's "Pets of the Week":

Meet Chancy, a pretty 6-year-old girl who is the queen of her world. Chancy is a kitty who knows what she likes and how to get it. She loves to play and receive the occasional cheek scratch, and is the perfect feline for you if you're looking to add lots of joy and fun sassiness to your home. Chancy will need a home with older children or just adults, and would do great with a cat-savvy adopter who knows how to give a cat like Chancy exactly what she needs. Please come meet this funny, pretty girl today. She is currently living in one of HSHV's wonderful foster homes, and you can email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585 to arrange your meeting with her.

Do you love terriers and have experience with dogs? If you do than you should meet Gizmo. This little guy is a bit nervous in HSHV shelter, but has been making progress and slowly gaining little bits of confidence. Gizmo would need someone in his life with the loving patience that is needed to work with an older dog who is more on the shy side. If Gizmo sounds like the right pup for you than ask to meet him today.

If you are looking for a sassy, playful and adorable kitty, look no further than Cookie. She is the kind of cat who may need a little extra time to come out of her shell, but after she gets comfortable in her home, she will be your best friend. Cookie would do best in a household that is a bit more calm and would do best with older children.

The beautiful Judy Hopps is ready to find a fun and loving family looking for some activity in their life. HSHV suspects that Judy Hopps is about 5 years old and a Flemish giant-rex. Sadly, Judy came to HSHV in pretty rough shape. After being found by a good Samaritan, Judy was picked up by HSHV's cruelty and rescue department and brought back to its shelter to receive medical attention. She was quite sick and unfortunately had been attacked by another animal. After HSHV patched her up, gave her some yummy food to eat and lots of love and attention, Judy is now looking for a loving home. She will need a family that has no small children, since she can be a little grumpy with over handling and doesn't quite know how to ask for attention appropriately. She will also need a home without other animals that could potentially startle her. If you would like to meet Judy Hopps and potentially give her an amazing rest of her life, she is available for adoption today.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

