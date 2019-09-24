Humane Society of Huron Valley to host Jackson Galaxy at annual fundraising dinner in Ann Arbor

Compassionate Feast speaker and cat behavioralist Jackson Galaxy. Photo | Jackson Galaxy, courtesy of the Humane Society of Huron Valley

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Nov. 1, the Humane Society of Huron Valley will host cat behavioralist and speaker Jackson Galaxy at its 14th annual Compassionate Feast.

Known for his Animal Planet show, "My Cat From Hell," Galaxy has gained a cult-like following regarding all things feline and has authored four books about cat behavior and health.

Attendees at the dinner will be able to hang out with other cat-people, try furbulous cocktails, enjoy a meal together and listen to a presentation by Galaxy.

The event will be held at the Michigan League Ballroom and will celebrate the accomplishments of the HSHV, community support for the Humane Society and, of course, animals.

Guests at the 2017 Compassionate Feast. Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Huron Valley .



Celebrating ten years in its current facility, HSHV president Tanya Hilgendorf said, through a press release, that the organization wanted to do something big for its supporters who have allow the organization to help over 100,000 animals over the past decade.

"Jackson credits cats for saving his life," says Hilgendorf, "and we've met lots of pet adopters who feel the same. This fundraiser is all about saving more animals so that they can save more people."​​​​​​​

In preparation for the dinner, the HSHV is raffling off a prize of two tickets to the Compassionate Feast and a one-on-one Skype consultation with Galaxy. Tickets for the raffle are $100 each and are limited. The raffle winner will be announced on Oct. 7. For raffle tickets, call 734-661-3554 or email laurac@hshv.org.

Tickets for the Compassionate Feast cost $175, but a large portion is tax-deductible. There are just over 60 general admission tickets left, which can be bought here.

For information regarding ticket wait lists or the event menu, visit the Compassionate Feast event page.

The Michigan League Ballroom is at 911 N. University Ave.

