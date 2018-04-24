Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for April 23

ANN ARBOR - "You can always tell about somebody by the way they put their hands on an animal," the actress and comedian extraordinaire Betty White once said. We couldn't agree more, which is why every week we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes. Spoiler alert: This week's group is sure to put a smile on your face.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

We hope you enjoy meeting this week's lovable animals:

(Credit: HSHV)

Are you a cat-savvy person who just loves senior cats? If so, you should meet Budders. This little lady can be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up to you you'll be her best friend. She loves to snuggle and sleep in the sun, but she also has a playful side.

(Credit: HSHV)

Eros should definitely win an award for having the cutest ears ever. This sweet boy has a face that's just begging for a smooch on the forehead. This darling boy is a little shy at first, but once he's comfortable with his new family, he'll be so much fun. He is quite the athlete, so he'll need an active family to keep up with him. No couch potatoes here. The HSHV staff is confident that you'll love Eros just as much as they do.

(Credit: HSHV)

Meet Slip Up, a one-month-old hamster. Hamsters are crepuscular, which means they prefer to be awake and active at dawn and dusk. They can learn simple tricks, but mostly they make a great watching pet. Hamsters are very active; they spend all day digging tunnels in their bedding, rearranging bedding, and running in their tunnel and generally just sniffing and playing around. Please come in and meet Slip Up the hamster today.

(Credit: HSHV)

Are you looking for a new best friend? If you are you should meet Zoey. This gorgeous girl is a bit shy, but with some gentle attention and TLC she will become your buddy in no time. Zoey is an older girl, but she still loves to play and have a good time. She also loves snuggling, car rides and attention. If you are looking for a new addition to your family come and meet Zoey today.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

