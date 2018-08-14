Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Aug. 13

ANN ARBOR - "Compassion for animals is intimately associated with goodness of character, and it may be confidently asserted that he who is cruel to animals cannot be a good man," philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer once said. The same could be said of any animal, which is one of many reasons we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes. Spoiler alert: This week's group is sure to put a smile on your face.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Below is a description of this week's lovable animals, according to HSHV:

(Credit: HSHV)

"Meet wonderful Minnie! She is nearly 5 years old, looking for a family to call her own. She is looking for someone who has no small children under the age of 5, no home with dogs and preferably no cats in the home as well. Minnie would do best is a medium activity home where he owners have lots of love to give. Come meet Minnie today and we can guarantee you will fall head over heels for her.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Meet Ludo, a sweet and wiggly 4-year-old doggie who is ready for his new forever home. Ludo would make a very devoted and loving pet in a house all to himself -- no other cats or dogs please. This boy deserves to be the center of attention in his new home. Ludo would really benefit from an experienced dog owner who is patient and willing to practice some training methods. If you feel Ludo could thrive in your home and you are ready for an energetic ball of love in your life, come meet him today.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Do you have room in your heart for Rolleen? How about room on your sofa? Super snuggler extraordinaire, sweet senior Rolleen came from an overwhelmed Detroit shelter and is so grateful to you for rescuing her. She would love nothing more a human to call her very own. While she doesn’t require much exercise, she’ll love you like no other if you take her for an occasional “sniffing stroll.” If you’re looking for a calm, sweet girl to be your one and only pooch, please look at Rolleen. She is currently in a foster home. It’s easy to adopt from foster. Just email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585 to arrange a convenient time for you.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Bebop be doop boop boop. In a former life, Milo was a jazz player, and he’s carried that character into his current persona: laid back and smooth, with a major dose of cool. Milo can be curious and confident, but also chill as a cucumber. He prefers to riff with older children, in homes with no other cats. When this big guy isn’t bebopping to you, singing with you, or playing whatever instrument/toy you give him, he’s soaking up the sun wherever he can find it-up high, or down low (but preferably up high). Ready to start up a band with Milo? Milo is currently living in one of HSHV's wonderful foster homes. It’s easy to adopt from foster. Just email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585 to arrange a convenient time for you."

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All of the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up to date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

