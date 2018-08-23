Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Aug. 20

ANN ARBOR - "Our perfect companions never have fewer than four feet," the French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette once said. We agree, which is one of many reasons we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes. Spoiler alert: This week's group is sure to put a smile on your face.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Below is a description of this week's lovable animals, according to HSHV:

(Credit: HSHV)

"Meet Darwin. This gentle boy would love nothing more than to curl up on your lap while you read a book. He would need a slower introduction to new environments but he is a super sweet boy once you get to know him. Darwin is a very special boy and would love to be the only animal in the home being spoiled. If you have a home with no other dogs, cats and children older than 5 and are ready for the best cat loves ever, come meet Darwin today. He’s ready for adoption today if you’re looking for a sweet gentleman to spend your days with.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Meet handsome, playful and adorable Cobb. Just 2 years old, Cobb is looking for an active home. He loves to play, can be quite active, but does need a family that is willing to go slow at first. This lovely boy will need a home that can provide lots of love, attention and enrichment to keep his mind busy and content. If you are interested in meeting Cobb, he is available for adoption today.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Mac and cheese. Mashed potatoes. Samuel the cat. Like the best comfort food in the world, Samuel gives you the warm fuzzies, but sans the calories. Having a bad day? Samuel the Clown Cat will cheer you up with silly antics. Having trouble sleeping? Dr. Samuel will lull you with his gentle purr (clinically proven to lower your heart rate). And if you have a lonely kitty looking for a companion, Sammy’s got great manners, so with the right introduction, they could be best of friends. He’s a big love-leaning into you, purring, and making HUGE muffins. Meet him, and fall in love. Samuel is currently living in one of HSHV's wonderful foster homes and would need a home with without any children under the age of five. Adopting from foster is easy. Please email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585 to arrange to meet Samuel today.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Queenie is bound to make a family out there reading this very happy. If you can set up her up to be successful with a slow introduction to the household, as every cat likes, you will be rewarded with a beautiful and confident kitty that will slowly become the soul of your home. Queenie may enjoy a home with older children. Queenie is currently living at Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center. Please visit Tiny Lions or call 734-661-3530 extension 135 to find out more about Queenie today."

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All of the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up to date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.