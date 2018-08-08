Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Aug. 6

ANN ARBOR - "An animal's eyes have the power to speak a great language," philosopher Martin Buber once said. The same could be said of any animal, which is one of many reasons we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes. Spoiler alert: This week's group is sure to put a smile on your face.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Below is a description of this week's lovable animals, according to HSHV:

(Credit: HSHV)

"Meet Rex Manning, a five year-old bunny looking for a forever home. Have you considered sharing your home with a domestic rabbit? Rabbits are intelligent, sensitive and joyous creatures who love to share their exuberance for life with the humans that they trust and love. Rabbits will greet you at the door after a long day of work, sit in a trusted human’s lap and can easily entertain themselves in an appropriate shelter with enough toys -- the best of both dogs and cats! Rabbits are clean and rarely need grooming and can be litter trained as well. Rabbits are not for everyone, however. These beautiful animals should never be given as gifts and all the hours of care associated with caring for a rabbit need to be considered. A rabbit’s trust must be earned, and often young people do not have the patience or temperament to safely and humanely handle a rabbit. Do you have a relatively quiet household that would benefit from a happy, loving, and bright creature to share the space? Do you want to learn the love that comes from a peaceful and gentle rabbit? Please come and meet our homeless rabbits at HSHV.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Meet Gus-Gus, a happy tripod just waiting for the chance to show you what an awesome dog he is. Gus-Gus loves people and would love to find a nice home where he can be the center of attention but still go on plenty of adventures. He’s ready for adoption today if he sounds like the right companion for you.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Luck, wealth and opportunity. Though nothing in life is guaranteed, we’re pretty sure adding Little One to your space will greatly improve your home’s Feng Shui. This Zen boy spends his time calmly rearranging himself at the front of his kennel -- hoping you’ll stop in to hang out with him. Gentle and quiet, affectionate but not needy, you’re going to love this guy so much, you’ll find he’s the only animal you need.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Meet Simba, an adorable three-month-old kitten on the prowl for a forever home! Kittens enjoy companions for comfort and play and having two kittens together is twice the fun. Consider adopting two kittens together, both for the kittens’ well-being and to help solve the huge problem of cat homelessness."

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All of the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up to date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

