Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Feb. 12

ANN ARBOR - Ready to be done with the snow now? So are we. But seeing as how it's Michigan and it's not going away any time soon, you might as well enjoy it. One of the best ways, we've found, is by having a furry friend by your side, hopefully one you've chosen to adopt. That's where the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" come in. Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week, we highlight a few ‘pets of the week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

We hope you enjoy meeting this week's group of lovable animals. Here are HSHV's "Pets of the Week":

Do you want a dog who will be your best friend? Then Morgan is waiting to meet you. Morgan has a wiggly butt that won't quit wagging. She absolutely loves people and will shower you with unconditional love. She might be a sixty pound pit bull, but she thinks she is a lap dog and will surely make herself quite comfy getting nice and close to you. She loves going on walks around the town, but she would also love to snuggle up on the couch and take a nap. She is looking for a home where she can have some fun, but things are generally fairly calm. If Morgan sounds like the dog for you, come meet her today.

Teola is a young, bouncy hound looking for an excited and patient adopter with a big backyard to run around in. If you often think "Man, it's getting a little too quiet around here. I don't have anyone to talk to," she'll be glad to remedy that problem with her beautiful baritone. Teola isn't a huge fan of kids under five, as she finds them sticky and unnecessary, and she also doesn't love apartments, since she's really excited about romping around in a backyard and chatting away to her heart's content. If you're ready to be best friends with a beautiful and bouncy hound dog, come meet Teola.

Nanny Franny is ready to meet you. She has a lot to say and would love to talk to you about your day. She's a very gentle and affectionate cat who would be her happiest in a calm and relaxed home. All she wants is someone to love her and a lap to sleep on. Meet Nanny Franny today. Nanny Franny is currently living at Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center. Please visit Tiny Lions or call 734-661-3530 x135 to find out more about Nanny Franny.

The beautiful Topi is looking for a loving retirement home in her senior years. At 12 years old, Topi is looking for a calm and relaxing home where she can be the queen of the house. No cats or dogs for this fine young lady, also no small children for her. If you are looking for a loving, low-key and calm kitty, Topi is your girl. If you are interested in meeting this lovely lady, she is available for adoption today.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

