Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Feb. 19

ANN ARBOR - "The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated," Mahatma Gandhi once said. We believe in that sentiment wholeheartedly and endeavor to spread awareness about the work that is being done all throughout Ann Arbor to help homeless animals find their forever families. The Humane Society of Huron Valley is doing amazing work every day, and each week seeks to highlight certain animals who might need some extra help in being adopted. They're what HSHV lovingly refers to as its "Pets of the Week."

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

We hope you enjoy meeting this week's group of lovable animals. Here are HSHV's "Pets of the Week":

(Credit: HSHV)

Dylan is a very sweet little kitty who is looking for someone to spoil him rotten. He hasn't had the easiest start to life and now he is looking to be treated like the prince he is. He is looking for someone to give him lots of love, lots of playtime and someone who will help him feel safe and cared for. If Dylan sounds like the kitty you need, come meet him today.

(Credit: HSHV)

When you watch the movie "Air Bud," do you find yourself enamored with Buddy's infectious positive attitude and athletic talent, but always think, "Man, I wish that dog was a beautiful pit mix instead of a borin' old Golden Retriever?" Then Kai is the right dog for you. She's smart as a whip, playful and energetic, and if cast in the "Air Bud" movies, would absolutely lead her team to victory in no less than five sports over a period of six years. However, unlike "Air Bud," Kai is a bit particular with children, so she'd need to meet all members of the household before going home, and also cannot go home with a child under 5. If you're an adopter with an active lifestyle who is willing to give Kai the mental and physical enrichment she needs, HSHV hopes you'll take the time to meet her.

(Credit: HSHV)

Meet Bernie, a 1-year-old bunny looking for a forever home. Have you considered sharing your home with a domestic rabbit? Rabbits are intelligent, sensitive and joyous creatures who love to share their exuberance for life with the humans that they trust and love. Rabbits will greet you at the door after a long day of work, sit in a trusted human's lap and can easily entertain themselves in an appropriate shelter with enough toys -- the best of both dogs and cats. Rabbits are clean and rarely need grooming and can be litter-trained as well. Rabbits are not for everyone, however. These beautiful animals should never be given as gifts, and all of the hours of care associated with caring for a rabbit needs to be considered. A rabbit's trust must be earned, and often young people do not have the patience or temperament to safely and humanely handle a rabbit. Do you have a relatively quiet household that would benefit from a happy, loving and bright creature to share the space? Do you want to learn the love that comes from a peaceful and gentle rabbit? Please come and meet the homeless rabbits at HSHV.

(Credit: HSHV)

Do you want a dog who loves your love? Then meet Zoey. This darling pit bull/Australian cattle dog loves affection so much. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she feels comfortable, she will be your best friend. She is looking for a family that will go slowly with her and help her find her brave side. If you want a best friend, come meet Zoey today.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

