Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for July 23

ANN ARBOR - "Compassion for animals is intimately associated with goodness of character, and it may be confidently asserted that he who is cruel to animals cannot be a good man," the German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer once said. The same could be said of any animal, which is one of many reasons that we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes. Spoiler alert: This week's group is sure to put a smile on your face.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Here are this week's lovable animals:

Oh Missy... At seven years old, sweet Missy is looking for a place to call her own. She will need slow introductions to new people, places and things. She’s taken some time getting used to shelter life, but is starting to open up more and more around her handlers. She loves toys and appears to show her true personality in the presence of them. If you are interested in learning more about Missy, she is available for adoption today.

For the “dog” of the week, HSHV is switching it up… to a cat-dog! In a former life, Milo was a jazz player, and he’s carried that character into his current persona: laid back and smooth, with a major dose of cool. Milo can be curious and confident, but also chill as a cucumber. He prefers to riff with older children, in homes with no other cats. When this big guy isn’t bebopping to you, singing with you, or playing whatever instrument/toy you give him, he’s soaking up the sun wherever he can find it: Up high, or down low (but preferably up high). Ready to start up a band with Milo? Milo is currently living in one of HSHV's wonderful foster homes. Adopting from foster is easy. Email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585 to arrange to meet Milo today.

Little Lucia is a rad older lady with lots of pep, sass and love to give. Even though she can’t hear you when you talk, she herself is quite chatty and loves to say hi when you come home. She isn’t afraid of the vacuum cleaner and doesn’t even get mad when you startle her from a nap. She is just happy to have company. She has the cutest little face and knows how to use it to her benefit (e.g., to get more treats out of you). She is generous with kisses and likes to be nearby even if she isn’t in the mood to cuddle. She also has some impressive cat toy catching skills, even for a lady of her age. She would be a perfect friend for someone who has a quiet, pet-free house with lots of comfy places to nap, treats to be eaten, and love to share. Help give Lucia the best of her golden years. She’s temporarily living in one of HSHV’s foster homes. Adopting from foster is easy! Adopting from foster is easy. Email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585 to arrange to meet Lucia today.

If you love cats that love to play you should meet Mambo. This spunky little lady loves to have a good time. She would thrive in a fast-paced home environment where she can get lots and lots of playtime and mental stimulation. Mambo is not only playful, but she’s also very curious and a bit sassy too. She would love a home with a cat tree or two and lots of different types of toys to keep her entertained and happy. If Mambo sounds like the cat for you, come on by and meet her today.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

