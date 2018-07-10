Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for July 9

ANN ARBOR - "All his life he tried to be a good person. Many times, however, he failed. For after all, he was only human. He wasn't a dog," the "Peanuts" creator Charles M. Schulz once said. The same could be said of any animal, which is one of many reasons that we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes. Spoiler alert: This week's group is sure to put a smile on your face.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Here are this week's lovable animals:

(Credit: HSHV)

All of HSHV's animals are special, but there are some that... well, you know. Arran's one of them. Despite being homeless for most of his young life, Aaron is still so wholehearted about the world. He's adorably curious. A house-trained doggo who even knows how to sit, lie down and "pound it" (you'll laugh), Aaron is working so very hard on not pulling on his leash, as he loves walks and playtime. Put plainly: Aaron just wants to PLEASE YOU. He'll bowl you over with his kisses and cuddles (preferring affection to food, even). As he's not aware of his 70-lb size, he'll need a home where everyone is over 12 years old. And as he's still needing help learning manners (he's just so excited), he needs your undivided attention, so no other furbabies, please. If you've got the time to spend with this guy, you'll be rewarded a billion tail-wags over. MUAH!

(Credit: HSHV)

Choo choo! All aboard! Meet Cooper, a five-year-old terrier/boxer mix looking for a forever home! Because of HSHV's successes, and desire to help animals in struggling communities, HSHV has started a transportation program dubbed "The Love Train". The Love Train brings animals from shelters out of state and other communities in Michigan. HSHV's Love Train is part of our ongoing collaborative effort to reduce needless suffering of homeless animals wherever they may be.

(Credit: HSHV)

Are you looking for a beautiful, low-key kitty? If you are, you should come and meet Albie. This beautiful girl is full of love and purrs. She can be a bit shy at first, however once she warms up to you we know she will be the companion you have always been looking for. Albie is not a super active lady, but she will still happily bat at a wand toy! If your ideal night is having a quiet night at home, Albie may just be the kitty for you.

(Credit: HSHV)

Are you looking to add a handsome senior kitty into your life? If so, you should meet Charlie. This wonderful cat is pretty quiet and nervous here, but with some gentle attention, TLC, lots of cheek scratches and love he will become your BFF in no time. Charlie would benefit from a calm home with older children and an adopter who can offer him lots of physical stimulation and playtime to help him shed some pounds. If you have been looking to add a new addition to your family come and meet Charlie today. Charlie is currently living at Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center. Please visit Tiny Lions or call 734-661-3530, extension 135 to find out more about Charlie today.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

