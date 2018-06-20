Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for June 20

Meet Orneil, a handsome boy who is looking for his forever home and is one of HSHV's "Pets of the Week." (Credit: HSHV)

ANN ARBOR - "He could tell by the way animals walked that they were keeping time to some kind of music. Maybe it was the song in their own hearts that they walked to," Laura Adams Armer wrote in her novel, "Waterless Mountains." We couldn't agree more, which is why every week we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes. Spoiler alert: This week's group is sure to put a smile on your face.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Here are this week's lovable animals:

If you love cats that love to play, Mambo might be your purrfect match. This spunky little lady loves to have a good time and would thrive in a fast-paced home environment where she can get a lot of playtime and mental stimulation. Mambo is not only playful, but she's also very curious and a bit sassy, too. She would love a home with a cat tree or two and a variety of different types of toys to keep her entertained and happy. If Mambo sounds like the cat for you, come to Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center, or call 734-661-3530 extension 135 to find out more about her.

Hulking is a sweet senior boy looking for his forever home. This cutie is ready to kick back and relax with his new family, spending a lot of time napping around the house. If you have a chill vibe, Hulkling may be just the right fit for you. He is currently living in one of HSHV's wonderful foster homes. You can email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585 to arrange to meet Hulkling today.

Meet Orneil, a handsome boy who is tons of fun and is looking for a forever home with a lot of love to offer. He is a young and active boy and would really benefit from an equally active family where he can get a lot of physical exercise and mental enrichment. Orneil would also greatly benefit from some training classes, such as basic manners. So if you love to be active and are looking for a dog that can keep up with you, come and meet Orneil today.

Are you looking for a fun cat that loves to purr and play? Of course you are! Stop what you're doing and come meet the charming Fred. This big love bug is looking for a home with a cat-savvy adopter that can give him the mental and physical stimulation he needs to stay happy and healthy. Fred can be a bit sensitive and even though he is such a loving little guy, he still appreciates having his own personal time (don't we all?). So if you have been looking to add a playful, curious and social cat into your life, look no further than Fred.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

