Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for June 25

ANN ARBOR - "Animals are the bridge between us and the beauty of all that is natural," animal communicator Trisha McCagh once said. "They show us what's missing in our lives, and how to love ourselves more completely and unconditionally. They connect us back to who we are, and to the purpose of why we're here."

We couldn't agree more, which is why every week we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes. Spoiler alert: This week's group is sure to put a smile on your face.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Here are this week's lovable animals:

Meet Georgie, a five-year-old bunny looking for a forever home. Have you considered sharing your home with a domestic rabbit? Rabbits are intelligent, sensitive and joyous creatures who love to share their exuberance for life with the humans that they trust and love. Rabbits will greet you at the door after a long day of work, sit in a trusted human's lap and can easily entertain themselves in an appropriate shelter with enough toys -- the best of both dogs and cats. Rabbits are clean and rarely need grooming and can be litter-trained as well. Rabbits are not for everyone, however. These beautiful animals should never be given as gifts and all of the hours of care associated with caring for a rabbit need to be considered. A rabbit's trust must be earned, and often young people do not have the patience or temperament to safely and humanely handle a rabbit. Do you have a relatively quiet household that would benefit from a happy, loving and bright creature to share the space? Do you want to learn the love that comes from a peaceful and gentle rabbit? Please come and meet the homeless rabbits like Georgie at HSHV.

Meet Orneil, a handsome boy who is tons of fun and is looking for a forever home with a lot of love to offer. He is a young and active boy and would really benefit from an equally active family where he can get a lot of physical exercise and mental enrichment. Orneil would also greatly benefit from some training classes, such as basic manners. So if you love to be active and are looking for a dog that can keep up with you, come and meet Orneil today.

The lovely Pita is looking to be a retirement cat. HSHV feels that no animal at an elderly age should be confined to a cage, but Pita has the best attitude about it. She is looking for a calm, quiet and content home where she can spend her days basking in the sun and receiving love and attention. Pita will need a family who have no children under the age of 5. If you are interested in meeting this sweet girl, please come visit her today.

Lucha is such a sweetheart. This eight-year-old Persian is looking for a forever home where she can spend her days sitting on your lap and purring. She was nervous at the shelter but now that she is in a foster home all she wants to do is cuddle and be around you. She is very talkative and will try to have complete conversations with you. Lucha takes a couple hours to warm up to people, but after that it is hard to keep her out of your lap and she will lay on your chest purring for as long as you will let her. Overall, Lucha is a very well-behaved and sweet cat who just wants to be loved.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

