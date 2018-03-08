Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for March 5

ANN ARBOR - "The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated," Mahatma Gandhi once said. We believe in that sentiment wholeheartedly and endeavor to spread awareness about the work that is being done all throughout Ann Arbor to help homeless animals find their forever families. The Humane Society of Huron Valley is doing amazing work every day, and each week seeks to highlight certain animals who might need some extra help in being adopted. They're what HSHV lovingly refers to as its "Pets of the Week."

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

We hope you enjoy meeting this week's group of lovable animals. Here are HSHV's "Pets of the Week":

(Credit: HSHV)

Are you into marathons (of the movie type?) Check out Breyer, the sweet 10-year-old cat available for adoption through HSHV. This sweet guy came to the shelter as a stray in pretty rough shape, but with some extra TLC he's ready to move on into his new home. Once you meet Breyer, you'll love him so much that you won't have any time to spare for any smaller children. Come meet Breyer and fall in love today. Breyer is currently living at Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center. Please visit Tiny Lions or call 734-661-3530 ext. 135 to find out more about Breyer today.

(Credit: HSHV)

Warning: adorable pooch alert. Luna is as cute as they come and as sweet as they get. This young pup is looking for a family who can help her build her confidence, as the world is a little big and scary right now. She needs someone who can show her how much fun life can be. A quiet home would be best for this nervous gal, but she'll also need plenty of exercise and play time to keep her happy. Luna would love to meet you, so don't wait.

(Credit: HSHV)

Florence wants to say "hello." Have you been searching for a shy but sweet dog to be your best friend? Florence is the perfect fit for you. This darling pitty is looking for an adopter who will form a close bond with her. She hasn't had the easiest start to her life so far, and she deserves to be spoiled and loved from here on out. If you have a quiet home and lots of love to give, please come meet Florence today.

(Credit: HSHV)

Yoyo is a delightful feline looking for a best friend. This petite kitty is an easygoing social butterfly who will fling herself at you for pets and attention. She will quickly be in your personal space purring and head bumping. She has a neurological condition that causes her to walk a bit oddly, but that doesn't keep her from living life to the fullest, so come to HSHV to meet Yoyo today.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.