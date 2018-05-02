Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for May 1

ANN ARBOR - "Animals are such agreeable friends -- they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms," the English novelist Mary Ann Evans (better known by her pen name, George Eliot) once said. We couldn't agree more, which is why every week we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes. Spoiler alert: This week's group is sure to put a smile on your face.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Here are this week's lovable animals:

(Credit: HSHV)

Hi there! I'm Lucia, and I'm probably the coolest cat ever (not to brag). I mean, how many other cats can meow at you in English AND Russian? In a previous life, I'm sure I was probably royalty with plenty of land to rule over. But now I'd settle for a nice back yard to oversee for the rest of my nine lives. In my golden years, I would love for my human servants to spoil me with the love and attention that I obviously deserve. I can't wait to find a nice windowsill to relax on while my people dote on me and fill my food bowl with delicious goodies. You'll know that you've pleased me when you hear my purr (it's hard to miss -- I purr really loudly). I even have my own Instagram account! Follow me @lucia_the_cat.

(Credit: HSHV)

Meet Daisy, a sweet little lady available for adoption. She is a low-key lady who would appreciate a slower acclimation to her new environment. Once she warms up, she is all love and snuggles. Come meet Daisy today.

(Credit: HSHV)

Lupo is a bookish and pensive cat. He's social and friendly, but he appreciates a quiet lifestyle where he can socialize when he feels like it and ponder the greater questions in life. Like every good kitty, he knows that exercise is important for his mental and physical health, so he loves to get in some playtime every day, too. If you have some extra room to love, and maybe some extra cat toys, come meet Lupo.

(Credit: HSHV)

Meet Milo, the handsome, senior gentleman ready to take over your home. Milo can be a shy guy initially for new people, but once given the opportunity to open up he can really rock. He loves to spend his days hanging out by windows and snoozing in the sun. He can be really playful and confident, but can also be as chill as a cucumber. Overall, Milo is a generally be a laid-back, cool cat. He does prefer the company of older children and no other cats. Do you have the space for this cool guy? If you do then come meet him today.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

