Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for May 7

ANN ARBOR - "Animals are reliable, many full of love, true in their affections, predictable in their actions, grateful and loyal. Difficult standards for people to live up to," author Alfred A. Montapert once said. We couldn't agree more, which is why every week we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes. Spoiler alert: This week's group is sure to put a smile on your face.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Here are this week's lovable animals:

(Credit: HSHV)

Are you looking for a calm, laid-back feline companion? Then meet Squeak. She's a 4-year-old sweetheart looking for a home where she can really shine. She's known to be an independent lady, and would have no trouble keeping herself busy during a long work day. She may take a moment to warm up to her new people and surroundings, but once she does she's very affectionate. Come meet Squeak today.

(Credit: HSHV)

Your smile will shine so bright with Diamond by your side. This sweet pit bull is an absolute cuddle bug. She loves to be showered with affection and steal the spotlight. Since Diamond wants all the attention for herself, she will need to be the only dog, please. Diamond likes to tell her people all about her day, so if she barks a little, it's just her telling you all about the amazing smells she sniffed on her walk. We know you'll absolutely love Diamond.

(Credit: HSHV)

Hello, my name is Meg. I'm having a vacation at HSHV, but I think I'm about ready to go home. Where's home for me, you ask? I'm not sure just yet. I hope it's somewhere peaceful where I can feel like I'm on a permanent vacation. I would love a cushy bed in front of a sunshine-filled window. I'm not sure how I feel about children, but I think if they were calm and didn't invade my personal space too much I might like them. I hope my new family has lots of tasty food for me to snack on, along with Netflix and some fuzzy mice for me to chase. Won't you take me home with you? Meg is currently living at Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center. Please visit Tiny Lions or call 734-661-3530 extension 135 to find out more about Meg today.

(Credit: HSHV)

Tig is timid at first but once he is comfortable he loves being the center of attention. He will often reach a gentle paw out and meow loudly for pets and affection. He is not the most playful, but he is sometimes enticed by toy mice and he loves soft blankets and pillows; he's all about relaxing in the sun. He's on a strict diet and complains about it sometimes, but takes his twice daily medication easily and with hardly any wriggling. Tig loves tummy rubs and sleeps on his back often, belly bared. Since he loves all attention on him, he would probably enjoy being the only cat in the home. If you are looking for a sweet and loving older cat, consider meeting Tig.

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

