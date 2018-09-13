Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Sept. 10

ANN ARBOR - "Time spent with cats is never wasted," Sigmund Freud once said. We agree, which is one of many reasons we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes. Spoiler alert: Cats feature prominently in this week's group of animals.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Below is a description of this week's lovable animals, according to HSHV:

(Credit: HSHV)

"America is ageist. But you are not. You know every birthday is a gift, and only those of us who are lucky will keep getting older and keep enjoying life. Celebrate good times with Gabrielle, one of the sweetest most loveable friends you’ll ever have. Friendly and calming, Gabby’s got her priorities right. She’ll stay beside you during the toughest of times. She warm your lap during the coldest of nights. And she’ll brighten your spirits with her amusing “tap dance with toy mice.” She’ll help you see what’s most important in life, too. Gabrielle is currently living in one of HSHV's foster homes. If you're interested in meeting Gabrielle, please email adoptions@hshv.org or call 734-662-5585.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Toby is a sweet young man who just needs someone to love. Toby came to us on the Love Train, all the way from Tennessee, and he’s just a little nervous about what life might have in store for him. This beautiful boy is easy to spook, but he’s also very curious and eager to be your friend. Due to his shyness, he would do best in a quiet home with no small children. If you’ve got room in your heart to help this guy gain some confidence, come meet Toby today. He would love to take you for a walk and get to know you.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Meet Wrusty, an adorable 4-month-old kitten on the prowl for a forever home. Kittens enjoy companions for comfort and play and having two kittens together is twice the fun. Consider adopting two kittens together, both for the kittens’ well-being and to help solve the huge problem of cat homelessness.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Chelsea. She is a very social cat. She loves to play and is super gentle with handling. Chelsea is super easy going and would be a wonderful fit in a variety of homes. If she seems like a good fit for you, come get a pass and visit her today. Chelsea is currently living at Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center. Please visit Tiny Lions or call 734-661-3530 extension 135 to find out more about Chelsea today."

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All of the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up to date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

