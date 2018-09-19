Humane Society of Huron Valley's 'Pets of the Week' for Sept. 17

ANN ARBOR - "Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened," poet and novelist Anatole France once said. We agree, which is one of many reasons we try to highlight the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Pets of the Week" -- furry friends who are looking for their forever homes.

Haven't heard of these animals? No worries. The "Pets of the Week" are HSHV's mix of animals that have been at the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other animals, but are no less deserving of homes.

“Though we believe all of our animals are special, every week we highlight a few ‘Pets of the Week,’ and discount their adoption fee 10 percent," HSHV communications director Wendy Welch said by email.

Welch went on to write, "Sometimes, they’re animals who are in foster care -- amazing companions who simply don’t get the publicity of those in our busy shelter. Other times, they’re adult animals -- overlooked while kittens and puppies get adopted.

"They often have interesting stories, and they are always animals deserving of a great home. Thank you, 'All About Ann Arbor,' for giving them attention, and thank you, readers, for considering adopting a homeless animal, or for spreading the word about these needy friends!”

Below is a description of this week's lovable animals, according to HSHV:

(Credit: HSHV)

"Meet Kernel. This handsome boy is looking for a forever home where he can get showered in love and TLC. Persian’s tend to have a cool, laid-back personality, so if you have a calm and quiet home Kernel will fit in nicely. Persian’s also require their beautiful coats to be groomed daily so they do not become matted and tangled. These cats are regal loungers and he would love a home where he can relax in the sunshine all day long. So, if you are looking for a gorgeous new companion come and meet Kernel today.

(Credit: HSHV)

"One look at our dog of the week, Cheddar, and you’ll just melt (like her name sake.) Cheddar is a two-year-old American Bulldog mix looking for someone who can provide her with love, toys and exercise. All she wants to do is wiggle her butt and meet new people! If you’re looking for a new, fun companion, come meet Cheddar.

(Credit: HSHV)

"Hamf is a four-year-old Flemish Giant looking for a forever home. Have you considered sharing your home with a domestic rabbit? Rabbits are intelligent, sensitive and joyous creatures that love to share their exuberance for life with the humans that they trust and love. Rabbits will greet you at the door after a long day of work, sit in a trusted human’s lap and can easily entertain themselves in an appropriate shelter with enough toys -- the best of both dogs and cats. Rabbits are clean and rarely need grooming and can be litter trained as well.

(Credit: HSHV)

"This goofy boy is sure to brighten your days with his beautiful blue eyes and his stress-relieving purr. Rojo is looking for a forever home where he can have plenty of playtime and affection. He’s a social and energetic little dude who would do well in a variety of homes. This confident young cat could easily become the coolest new member of your family. Rojo is Feline Leukemia (FeLV) positive. FeLV is a serious virus that is contagious to other cats (but not contagious to people or other species of animals). It may cause a shortened lifespan but FeLV cats have so much fun and love to give. Please call or come in to HSHV to find out more."

We hope you'll take some time to visit these lovely animals. If you're looking for a wonderful family addition, you can't go wrong by visiting HSHV.

All of the animals available for adoption by HSHV are spayed and neutered, up to date on their vaccinations and have a microchip ID, which is included in their affordable adoption fee.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.