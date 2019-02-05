Huron River Water Trail declared a state water trail in Michigan

ANN ARBOR - At the end of 2018, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Office of the Great Lakes, declared the Huron River Water Trail one of eight state water trails.

The inland paddling trail, which has several points in Ann Arbor, is 104 miles long and connects communities throughout the state's Lower Peninsula in Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Before gaining the statewide recognition, it had already been named the 18th route on the National Water Trail System.

Map of the Huron River (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

To qualify as a state water trail, the Huron River Watershed Council had to demonstrate that the trail was well-maintained, had support from surrounding communities and was suitable for all paddlers, novice or advanced.

The Huron River offers an array of experiences for paddlers, from rapids at Dexter to the Argo cascades in Ann Arbor and flat water near Lake Erie. It is an accessible water trail for canoeists, kayakers and anglers, with a number of launches, including at the Argo and Gallup Park canoe liveries in Ann Arbor.

For more information, visit HuronRiverWaterTrail.org.

