Hyundai Hope on Wheels gives C.S. Mott Children's $500K for pediatric cancer research

ANN ARBOR - Hyundai Hope on Wheels presented its $500,000 Hyundai Young Investigator and Scholar Hope Grant on Tuesday to University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, to help advance its pediatric cancer research.

The nonprofit supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers has committed a total of $13.2 million to support 52 researchers of pediatric cancer nationwide. Since 1998, HHOW has given $160 million toward finding a cure, with $2.2 million in total grants to Mott Children's since 2012.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and HHOW's 2019 campaign theme is "Every Handprint Tells A Story."

Credit: Camren Shawn Clouthier

A child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer every 36 minutes in the United States, a total of about 15,000 children each year. Childhood cancer is the leading disease causing death among children.

"For 21 years, Hyundai and its dealers have partnered with medical doctor research teams from the top hospitals and institutions from around the country in a quest to finally beat this disease," said Scott Fink, Board Chairman and a Hyundai dealer owner in New Port Richey, in a statement. "Hyundai's contributions have helped to significantly improve childhood cancer cure rates to more than 80 percent. This is why every minute is precious and every second matters in the fight against pediatric cancer."

During the event, pediatric cancer patients at Mott participated in the program's Handprint Ceremony, in which they dipped their hands in paint and placed them on a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $160 million toward childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

