I Name This Body MINE poetry night in Ann Arbor on Dec. 15

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Dec. 15, the Neutral Zone will present the I Name This Body MINE poetry event at the Michigan League Mendelssohn Theater from 7 to 9 p.m.

Teen artists from around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti will converge on the Mendelssohn Theater to perform their spoken poetry and live music, which centers on building solidarity and regaining power over the parts of our bodies which make us feel shame.

The multi-media production serves as the culminating experience for these teen artists who have worked with featured poets Anika Love, Lilly Kujawski and Ann Arbor youth poet laureate Aldo Leopoldo Pando Girard over the past two months on creating materials. They are reshaping the narrative of trauma and daring to create alternatives for those who feel marginalized, shamed and silenced.

The I Name This Body MINE event will be held on Dec. 15. Photo credit | The Neutral Zone

The event also serves as the official release of "I Name This Body MINE," a collection of the materials created by the young creatives that will be available for purchase.

According to the press release, "The teen artists also aim to use their work to build solidarity, subverting the disempowering fixation on an 'us vs. them' narrative and advocating instead for the power of unity, which speaks to what the Neutral Zone stands for: youth voice, arts activism, and collective healing through radical imagination. Come dream a new day with us."

Tickets for the event are $10 for anyone ages 21 and younger, $22 for adults and $50 for VIPs.

Tickets can be bought in advance online, or at the Neutral Zone and will also be available at the door.

The Neutral Zone is nationally recognized for its development programming, hosting educational events and programs, and its dedication to the growth of young people. It provides a community space for the exchange of ideas as well as artistic expression and development for teens within the community.

The Mendelssohn Theater is located at 911 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48109.

