Ignite Ann Arbor speakers to present big ideas in little bit of time Nov. 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Nov. 7, Ignite Ann Arbor will fill the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library with big ideas.

In the annual presentation-athon, starting at 6:30 p.m., 14 speakers will discuss themes, ideas and stories they are passionate about.

Each presenter only has 5 minutes and 20 PowerPoint slides in which to make their point.

In their fast-paced presentations, the speakers must keep up the pace as their slides will change automatically every 15 seconds.

The event is free and open to the public.

Here is the anticipated speaker and presentation schedule:

Larry Biederman - Living with Tourette Syndrome: I say "I CAN" when others say "YOU CAN'T"

Kayla Peck -- Mashed, Fried, or Baked: Serving up the Spud's Story

Alishea Sutton -- We're Not Angry… We're Human!

Lisa Lipscomb -- My 50 Before 50 Challenge

Steven Sherman -- Reinventing the Wheel: The Automotive Industry on the Brink of Disruption

Natalie McKinney -- When Home Leaves Check Your Back Pocket

James Kruth -- Compute Like It's 1980!

Lizz Wilkinson -- Hear This Photo: One Year As a Music Photographer

Cathy-Alice Koyanagi -- Pearls of the Pacific

Raya Danielle York -- Eat More Veggies, Spend Less Money

Monica Ely -- The Olympic Vocalist

Dan Romanchik, KB6NU -- Not Your Grandfather's Ham Radio

Julie Cruz -- Exploring Nonconformity through Graphic Novels

Annie Fortunato -- How to Raise a Generation to Love the Outdoors

Can't make it? Don't worry, the event will be recorded.

Ignite Ann Arbor 12 will be held at the Ann Arbor District Library's downtown branch on Nov. 7. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

Having started in 2009, Ignite Ann Arbor has held 11 previous events over the course of the past decade. Ignite Ann Arbor is an off shoot of the Ignite idea created by Brady Forrest and Bre Pettis in Seattle in 2006.

For more information about the speakers and Ignite Ann Arbor 12, visit the Ignite Ann Arbor website.

The Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch is at 343 S. Fifth Ave.

