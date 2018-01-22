All About Ann Arbor

In pictures: Ann Arbor Folk Festival throughout the decades

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer
Buffy Sainte-Marie in 2015 (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

ANN ARBOR - The 41st annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival is fast approaching. 

The event takes place at Hill Auditorium Friday and Saturday evenings. Friday is nearly sold out.

In honor of the festival's tradition and the many artists who have made their mark on the event, here's a look back at some of the most memorable acts in the festival's history.

2016


Joshua Davis (Photo: Andrew Rogers)


Joan Baez (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2015


Amos Lee (Photo: Andrew Rogers)


Brandi Carlile (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2013


The Steel Wheels (Photo: Andrew Rogers)


Lucinda Williams (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2011


Mavis Staples (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2010


Roseanne Cash and Richie Havens (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2009


Old Crow Medicine Show (Photo: Andrew Rogers)


Folk Festival finale (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2007


Rufus Wainwright, Kate McGarrigle and Martha Wainwright (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2006


Blanche (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2000


Shawn Colvin and Great Big Sea (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

1989


John Prine (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

1987


Elizabeth Cotton (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

1986


The Chenille Sisters and Rory Block (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

1985


Arlo Guthrie and David Bromberg (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

1979


Jay Ungar and David Bromberg (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

Read more about the history of the Ann Arbor Folk Festival here.

Will you be attending? Have great memories of past festivals? Share in the comments below. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

