In pictures: Ann Arbor Folk Festival throughout the decades

ANN ARBOR - The 41st annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival is fast approaching.

The event takes place at Hill Auditorium Friday and Saturday evenings. Friday is nearly sold out.

In honor of the festival's tradition and the many artists who have made their mark on the event, here's a look back at some of the most memorable acts in the festival's history.

2016



Joshua Davis (Photo: Andrew Rogers)



Joan Baez (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2015



Amos Lee (Photo: Andrew Rogers)



Brandi Carlile (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2013



The Steel Wheels (Photo: Andrew Rogers)



Lucinda Williams (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2011



Mavis Staples (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2010



Roseanne Cash and Richie Havens (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2009



Old Crow Medicine Show (Photo: Andrew Rogers)



Folk Festival finale (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2007



Rufus Wainwright, Kate McGarrigle and Martha Wainwright (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2006



Blanche (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

2000



Shawn Colvin and Great Big Sea (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

1989



John Prine (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

1987



Elizabeth Cotton (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

1986



The Chenille Sisters and Rory Block (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

1985



Arlo Guthrie and David Bromberg (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

1979



Jay Ungar and David Bromberg (Photo: Andrew Rogers)

Read more about the history of the Ann Arbor Folk Festival here.

