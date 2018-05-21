In pictures: C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Congenital Heart Center Pro-Am

SALINE, Mich. - Just after 1 p.m., teams playing in the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Congenital Heart Center Pro-Am at Travis Pointe Country Club headed off to their respective holes to tee off with LPGA players who will be competing in this week's Volvik Championship.

Money raised at the event will benefit the hospital's Congenital Heart Center, and organizers hope the event will help raise awareness for the center and congenital heart defects.

"A lot of things are so rare, but this isn’t. It’s extremely common," said Dr. John R. Charpie, professor and division director of pediatric cardiology and co-director of U-M's Congenital Heart Center.

"We, as a large pediatric heart center, have a lot of needs to really support our mission of providing the most outstanding care for kids with heart disease," he said.

This is the first time Mott Children's has partnered with the LPGA Volvik Tournament.



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



L-R: Michael Ruzycki, Mike Morse, Sandra Changkija, John Fox and John Cook (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



Cheyenne Woods hits a drive (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



L-R: Cheyenne Woods, Jamie Edmonds, Tim Lang, John Evangelista and Rick Ohye (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

