In pictures: FoolMoon + FestiFools and Hash Bash 2018

ANN ARBOR - It was a wild weekend and despite freezing temperatures, thousands of people flocked to town to attend some of the biggest events of the year.

FoolMoon

On Friday night, the annual event by WonderFool Productions shut down parts of Washington and Ashley streets. A brief but intense snowfall didn't slow down the crowd. People partied until nearly midnight, sporting glow-in-the dark costumes and wearables and carrying the traditional luminaries.

This year's theme was FISHtaFOOLS, so the streets were aglow with sea creature creations.



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



Hash Bash

Thousands of people turned up at "high" noon on Saturday at University of Michigan's Diag to mark the 47th annual smoke-in.

Ann Arbor musician and "The Voice" finalist Laith Al-Saadi kicked off the event by performing the national anthem on an electric guitar.

A series of speakers took to the mic, including State Rep. Yousef Rabhi and poet and activist John Sinclair, who inspired the start of the marijuana legalization movement in Michigan in the 1970s.

The party continued at the nearby Monroe Street Fair, where musicians performed and the crowd enjoyed food and pop-up shops.

University of Michigan campus police reported no arrests at this year's event.



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



FestiFools

FestiFools is the second event of the weekend put on by WonderFool Productions.

On Sunday afternoon, locals and visitors alike enjoyed a festive parade amid the brisk yet sunny weather.

Crowds of people gathered to watch the famous papier mâché puppets made by University of Michigan students under the direction of professor Mark Tucker, who is also co-founder and creative director of FestiFools, and local artists and enthusiasts.

It was an hour of foolishness and brought a sea of color and music to Main Street.



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



Mark Tucker, co-founder and creative director of FestiFools (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

