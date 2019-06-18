Inaugural Booksilanti Readers' Fair brings local authors, artisans to Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor on July 6

ANN ARBOR. Mich - On July 6, authors, book-based artisans, craftersmen and nonprofits will converge at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse for a day of bookish, family-friendly fun.

Starting at 9 a.m., bookstores, local authors, artisans and local organizations will offer their stories and products until 4 p.m. at the first Booksilanti Readers’ Fair.

Highlighting Michigan authors like Crysta K. Coburn, Jordan J. Scavone and Lisa Rosa, the readers’ fair also celebrates local book businesses like Black Stone Bookstore & Cultural Center in Ypsilanti and Nicola’s Books and Bookbound from Ann Arbor.

Attendees are encouraged to bring books and exchange them with others while browsing more books or while learning to make reusable bookmarks with SCRAP Box.

Two Kids’ Storytime events will happen at 10 a.m. and noon, with a Kids’ Spanish Storytime happening at 2 p.m.

Participating authors: Jordan J. Scavone

Lisa Rose

Debbie Taylor

Kristin & Brad Northrup

Shannon McGee

Lori Alden Holuta

Ken MacGregor's Stories / LVP Publications

Fifth Avenue Press

Thomas Gregory

Crysta K. Coburn

Patti Smith

Charles Taylor

Geezer girl (Jeanne Adwani)

Linda Jeffries Artisans: Bunny and Smooch

Typewriter Poems Bespoke by A. Probst

Woodland Caravan

Jesse Rubenfeld Illustrations

Ephemeral Books

Jen Talley Art & Design

Clever Creations by Amy Nonprofits and other friends: Friends of the Ypsilanti District Library

Washtenaw Literacy

SCRAP Box

Trader Joe's-Ann Arbor,MI

BookDay : Booker T. Washington Holiday

For more information and details, visit the Booksilanti Readers’ Fair Facebook event.

Want to more about the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti book scene? Read Ann Arbor Book Society hopes to turn Ann Arbor into a bibliophiles paradise!

Booksilanti will be held on July 6. Photo | Booksilanti Readers' Fair Facebook page

