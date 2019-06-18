All About Ann Arbor

Inaugural Booksilanti Readers' Fair brings local authors, artisans to Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor on July 6

Book vendors, craftersmen, authors descend on local book fair

By Sarah M. Parlette - Associated Producer

Credit | MaxPixel

ANN ARBOR. Mich - On July 6, authors, book-based artisans, craftersmen and nonprofits will converge at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse for a day of bookish, family-friendly fun.

Starting at 9 a.m., bookstores, local authors, artisans and local organizations will offer their stories and products until 4 p.m. at the first Booksilanti Readers’ Fair.

Highlighting Michigan authors like Crysta K. Coburn, Jordan J. Scavone and Lisa Rosa, the readers’ fair also celebrates local book businesses like Black Stone Bookstore & Cultural Center in Ypsilanti and Nicola’s Books and Bookbound from Ann Arbor.

Attendees are encouraged to bring books and exchange them with others while browsing more books or while learning to make reusable bookmarks with SCRAP Box.

Two Kids’ Storytime events will happen at 10 a.m. and noon, with a Kids’ Spanish Storytime happening at 2 p.m.

Participating authors:

  • Jordan J. Scavone 
  • Lisa Rose
  • Debbie Taylor
  • Kristin & Brad Northrup
  • Shannon McGee
  • Lori Alden Holuta
  • Ken MacGregor's Stories / LVP Publications
  • Fifth Avenue Press
  • Thomas Gregory
  • Crysta K. Coburn
  • Patti Smith
  • Charles Taylor
  • Geezer girl (Jeanne Adwani)
  • Linda Jeffries

Artisans:

  • Bunny and Smooch
  • Typewriter Poems Bespoke by A. Probst
  • Woodland Caravan
  • Jesse Rubenfeld Illustrations
  • Ephemeral Books
  • Jen Talley Art & Design
  • Clever Creations by Amy
 

Nonprofits and other friends:

  • Friends of the Ypsilanti District Library
  • Washtenaw Literacy
  • SCRAP Box
  • Trader Joe's-Ann Arbor,MI
  • BookDay : Booker T. Washington Holiday

For more information and details, visit the Booksilanti Readers’ Fair Facebook event.

Booksilanti will be held on July 6. Photo | Booksilanti Readers' Fair Facebook page

