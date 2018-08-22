Innocent driver killed when street racers crash on Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti Township

A person was killed in a crash Aug. 22, 2018 on Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Ypsilanti Township are searching for three people wanted in connection to a crash caused by illegal street racing that killed an innocent driver on Wednesday.

UPDATE: Video shows driver walk away from deadly street racing crash in Ypsilanti Township

A spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said two vehicles were racing eastbound on Ecorse Road near Harris Road when one of the drivers lost control. That vehicle struck a third vehicle that was not involved in the race. The innocent driver in that vehicle was killed in the collision.

Both vehicles had a driver and one passenger inside. All four people took off after the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office. One of the four people has been arrested, and police are searching for the three others.

Police closed off a stretch of Ecorse Road. Debris from the crash littered the roadway.

Anyone with information needs to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

