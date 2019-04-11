International funny man, Max Amini, brings his Authentically Absurd Tour to The Ark on April 13

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Currently, on his international Authentically Absurd Tour, Iranian-American comedian Max Amini is bringing his one-man laugh-fest to The Ark on April 13.

Known for his hilarious impressions, storytelling and enthusiastic interactions with the audience Amini has made over 50 appearances in film and TV ranging from NBC’s "Heroes" to Comedy Central.

Pulling from his Persian upbringing, Amini blends social trends, cultural references and side-splitting impressions to keep audiences laughing throughout the show.

Tickets range from $39 to $69. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

While sections 1, 2 and 3, are sold out, general admission tickets are still available for this Authentically Absurd Tour.

Max Amini will perform at the Ark on April 13 at 8 p.m. Credit | Max Amini

Tickets can be bought online here. For more information, visit the Ark's event page.

The Ark is located at 316 S. Main Street.

