Introducing Destination Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced a new name and new brand identity.

The organization is now "Destination Ann Arbor" in an effort to elevate and reposition Washtenaw County as a destination to come see.



"Our new brand and organizational name communicates to visitors, future students, future residents, and others that Ann Arbor is a progressive, vibrant, bold destination. We wish to welcome visitors, entrepreneurs, students, and others and encourage them to make the Ann Arbor area their destination of choice," Chief Executive Officer Mary Kerr said in a press release.

*Side note: We couldn't agree more.



Brand new logo, brand new swag (Photo: Destination Ann Arbor)

This was no small feat. The organization teamed up with world-renowned tourism marketing agency MMGY Global on the initiative.

To determine the new brand identity, MMGY conducted focus groups in Chicago and Cleveland, a public survey, more than 70 interviews with movers and shakers in Washtenaw County, including elected officials, community leaders, local entrepreneurs and others, and paid several visits to communities and attractions throughout the county.



"MMGY has worked with top destinations around the world to create strong brands grounded in extensive research and analysis," Chris Davidson, executive vice president of global strategy at MMGY Global, said in a press release. "Our collaboration with Destination Ann Arbor was no different. By engaging people from all across Washtenaw County and considering the input of those who have visited here in the past, we were able to arrive at a distinctive brand personality for the Ann Arbor area that will help govern decision-making for this community for years to come."

A creative promotional campaign will debut this summer, and the organization will transition all operational and marketing materials to reflect the new brand.



New logo (Photo: Destination Ann Arbor)

About Destination Ann Arbor



"Destination Ann Arbor seeks to enhance the economy of Washtenaw County through promotion of the area as a destination for visitors. In 2016, Washtenaw County welcomed over 3.7 million tourists, generating $1.1 billion in economic impact and supporting approximately 9,000 full time jobs. Destination Ann Arbor is a 501 (c)6 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the economy of the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti areas, and the county of Washtenaw in general, through promotion of the area as a destination for overnight and day visitors."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.