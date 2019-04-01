All About Ann Arbor

Is it UM or U-M? This is what Twitter is talking about right now

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

Credit: University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR - This morning, Twitter user and PhD candidate at University of Michigan Leah Abrams tweeted a poll asking which abbreviation for the university was correct: UM, U-M or Umich?

The university's official account responded, saying the official university style guide uses U-M, but UM can also be used in some circumstances, like when writing UM-Dearborn.

See the correspondence below:

We're glad that's been cleared up.

