Is it UM or U-M? This is what Twitter is talking about right now

ANN ARBOR - This morning, Twitter user and PhD candidate at University of Michigan Leah Abrams tweeted a poll asking which abbreviation for the university was correct: UM, U-M or Umich?

The university's official account responded, saying the official university style guide uses U-M, but UM can also be used in some circumstances, like when writing UM-Dearborn.

See the correspondence below:

Well Leah, the university style guide champions U-M.

However, there are a number of instances where you might shift the position of the hyphen i.e. UM-Flint, UM-Dearborn, etc.

For the official rundown, visit: https://t.co/ah2tuiGo5M https://t.co/I6ggb93E2i — University of Michigan (@UMich) April 1, 2019

Thanks for the clarification. Looks like we've got to win over the "Umich" team that's leading in the poll! — Leah Abrams (@LeahRAbrams) April 1, 2019

We're glad that's been cleared up.

