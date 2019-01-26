Israel Philharmonic Orchestra to make its ninth UMS visit in Ann Arbor on Feb. 9

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will play at Hill Auditorium Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. Photo | UMS Facebook page.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - At 8 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky, Schubert and Ödön Pártos at Hill Auditorium.

Conducted by Yoel Levi, the Israel Philharmonic will present three internationally loved orchestral pieces: Concertino for String Orchestra by Ödön Pártos, Symphony No. 3 in D Major, D. 200 by Schubert and Symphony No. 6 in b minor, Op. 74 “Pathétique” by Tchaikovsky.

Since 1972, the Israel Philharmonic has played eight other times in Ann Arbor -- each time delivering a masterful performance. It has been entertaining the world since 1936. A joining of musicians from eastern Europe and Germany, together with Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman, the “orchestra of soloists” began in Palestine as a reaction to growing Nazism in Europe.

Playing all over the world, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra acts as a hub for talented musicians and conductors and refugee and immigrant musicians.

The performance at Hill Auditorium is sponsored by many community members, local partners and the University Musical Society.

Tickets range from $30 to $175, but large discounts for students, children (ages 3 to 12), seniors and large groups still apply. Tickets can be purchased online or through the UMS box office.

For more information, visit the UMS performance page.

Hill Auditorium is located at 825 North University Avenue.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.