It's just too ruff to ignore this: Drinking with Dogs returns to Ann Arbor in August

Drinking with Dogs will happen on Aug. 8 at Ann Arbor Distilling Co. Photo | Kat Ku, courtesy of Bark for Life Greater Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Starting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Drinking with Dogs returns to Ann Arbor Distilling Company for round two of its popular dog-lovers event.

For a $10 donation, bring your four-legged fur-child to Ann Arbor Distilling Company to support Bark for Life and meet other dog people.

Along with socializing, there will be games for dogs and their humans, including "musical sits."

For those with who think their precious pooch deserves the prominent spot as the featured Drinking with Dogs dog, a $5 donation enters your dog's name into a raffle. Every $5 donated counts as a raffle entry and multiple entries are encouraged.

The featured dog will not only grace social media and the event, but a drink for the event will be named after the celebrity canine.

A precursor to Bark for Life of Greater Ann Arbor on Aug. 24, Drinking with Dogs is an event for people with dogs, people who want dogs, dog moms, dog dads, dog rescuers, dog spotters and any other kind of dog lover.

No dog? No problem. Bring yourself and mingle with dogs and their humans (but mostly with dogs).

To donate to Drinking with Dogs and to register your canine companion for a chance to be the featured dog, visit the Facebook event.

More About Bark for Life

The American Cancer Society Bark For Life is a fundraising event honoring the lifelong contributions of our canine caregivers. These dogs demonstrate unconditional love, joy, compassion, and no judgments of cancer survivors' abilities or appearances.

