It's official: FC Barcelona, SSC Napoli to face off at Michigan Stadium Aug. 10

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan Athletics and Relevent Sports confirmed today that FC Barcelona will play SSC Napoli in a friendly match at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The inaugural LaLiga - Serie A Cup will kick off at 5 p.m.

"LaLiga has recognized the importance of international expansion, especially in the United States, which is why we have dedicated significant resources through our joint venture with Relevent Sports Group," LaLiga president Javier Tebas said in a statement, "The creation of the LaLiga-Serie A Cup is in line with our mission to create more opportunities for U.S. fans to celebrate LaLiga, and we look forward to this new annual tradition to bring our clubs to America each summer."

"This Cup is the start of something incredibly special for both leagues to compete in front of thousands of fans in the biggest media market in the world," Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo said in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited for this opportunity and are proud to have SSC Napoli playing Barcelona in the first edition of this prestigious matchup."

According to a press release, "both clubs have confirmed that they will debut their first teams internationally in the LaLiga - Serie A Cup."

You know what that means. FC Barcelona's all-star lineup of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho and others will be stepping onto the pitch at The Big House, and some world-class soccer will be played.

During the International Champions Cup game between Manchester United and Real Madrid on Aug. 3, 2014, Michigan Stadium broke a U.S. record for the largest crowd in soccer history with 109,318 fans in attendance.

Tickets for the Aug. 10 match will start at $45 and will go on pre-sale on June 25 at 8:30 a.m.

Visit MGoBlue.com/tickets to purchase tickets.

Here is the tickets sales schedule:

Tuesday, June 25: Michigan Athletic donors with 100 or more points

Wednesday, June 26: Michigan Athletic donors (1-99.9 points)

Thursday, June 27: Michigan Athletics' Digital Community (Sign up for access via the Michigan Insider)

Friday, June 28: All tickets available to the public (starting at 8:30 a.m.)

FC Barcelona titles:

26-time LaLiga champions

Five-time UEFA Champions League champions

30 Copa del Rey titles

13 Supercopa de Espana titles

Four UEFA Winners' Cup (European record)

Five UEFA Super Cup wins

SSC Napoli titles:

Two league titles

Five Coppa Italias

Two Supercoppa Italiana titles

One UEFA Cup

This will be SSC Napoli's first U.S. trip in 30 years.

"It's always a point of satisfaction to go to the United States and to be able to get closer to our fans, even more so if we can face an opponent that has the quality and class of SSC Napoli," FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said in a statement.

"Moreover, we will have the chance to play in two iconic stadiums, such as Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where we played the very special LaLiga El Clásico in the summer of 2017, and Michigan Stadium, the largest in the United States. We are proud to be the first participants in the LaLiga-Serie A Cup, which will be played every year, and we will try to put on a show that will allow our American fans to enjoy our style of play."

"We couldn't be more excited to be facing FC Barcelona in the U.S. this summer," Aurelio De Laurentiis, Chairman of SSC Napoli, said in a statement. "Our club hasn't been to the U.S. in over 30 years, and to have the opportunity to reintroduce SSC Napoli to the American market in this historic matchup against a world-class club is huge for us."

