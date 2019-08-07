Jazz force Snarky Puppy to perform at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor Sept. 8

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Brooklyn-based jazz collective Snarky Puppy will perform at Hill Auditorium on Sept. 8 in downtown Ann Arbor.

A mélange of musical styles blending American music cultures, Snarky Puppy has been a force within the world of jazz for over a decade. Influenced by R&B, funk, rock and gospel among other musical styles, the band absorbs and incorporates the musical cultures of its members and creates a combination of music that is uniquely its own.

The 90-minute performance, which is recommended for ages 12 and older, begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event range from $14 to $61. Students and senior citizens may reserve discounted tickets between $12 to $20. Tickets can be bought here.

Rejecting the label of being just a jazz band or a fusion band, Snarky Puppy won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance in 2014 and a Grammy in 2016 and 2017 for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Created in 2003 at the University of North Texas by a group of friends, the self-described quasi-collective has up to 25 rotating members who come from various musical backgrounds. Snarky Puppy members also play professionally alongside artists like Erykah Badu and Kendrick Lamar, as well as music producers such as Kirk Franklin and David Crosby.

For more information about the Sept. 8 performance, visit the University Musical Society event page.

Hill Auditorium is at 825 N. University Ave.

