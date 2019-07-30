Jim Benton to visit Vault of Midnight Ann Arbor Aug. 10

Vault of Midnight Ann Arbor is located at 219 S. Main street in downtown Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Creator Jim Benton will make an appearance at the Ann Arbor Vault of Midnight store Aug. 10.

Known for his Scholastic book series,“Dear Dumb Diary” and “It’s Happy Bunny,” Benton will be visiting Vault of Midnight after the release of his two latest graphic novels, “CATWAD” and “Clyde.”

At 1 p.m., Benton will participate in a drawing activity featuring his capricious characters in the Ultralounge (beneath Vault of Midnight), followed by a book signing.



“CATWAD,” a full-color graphic novel for children ages eight to 12 shows readers a collection of adventures featuring the grumpy CATWARD and his ditzy but optimistic friend Blurmp.

“Clyde” follows the story of Clyde the Cubville bear. Clyde leaves his peaceful life behind to go to Grizzly City and gets help from a formerly delinquent butterfly on the way.

Copies of Benton’s novels are available at Vault of Midnight.

Benton’s “Dear Dumb Diary” has sold over 10 million copies. Throughout his career, Benton has received two Reuben awards, numerous nominations and various other awards. He is known for his dynamic characters, like the purple-haired Franny K. Stein, as well as his humor and hilarious storytelling.

Cartoonist and author Jim Benton will be at Vault of Midnight in Ann Arbor on Aug. 10. Photo | Vault of Midnight

For more information, visit the Vault of Midnight event page.

The go-to shop for all things comic book is located at 219 S. Main St.

More About Vault of Midnight

Founded in 1996, Vault of Midnight is a Michigan-based comic book store with three locations in Michigan: Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and downtown Detroit. The shop features comic books, graphic novels, toys, games, action figures, branded merchandise and more. Vault of Midnight provides customers with a unique and remarkable shopping experience that confounds the expectations typically associated with a comic shop. The family-owned business is the proud recipient of a 2010 Eisner Award, the industry gold standard for comic book-related excellence.

