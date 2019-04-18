Join Ann Arbor police, fire departments for Ready Ann Arbor training

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On May 11 and May 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Ann Arbor police and fire departments will host all-day training sessions for their new program Ready Ann Arbor.

Designed to empower community members and educate them on preparedness, emergency responsiveness and public involvement, the Ready Ann Arbor training will cover crime prevention, hands-only CPR, active shooter responses, fire home safety, personal safety, basic first aid and fire extinguisher usage.

Community members interested in applying for the training can find applications here.

Applications are due May 1, and the class is limited to 23 people.

Participants must be 18 years or older and will be subject to a background check upon the submission of their application.



For more information, visit the City of Ann Arbor website or contact Ann Arbor Police Service Specialist Susan Casey at (734) 794 - 6900, extension 49526, or via scasey@a2gov.org.

