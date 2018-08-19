Join Everyday Wines in downtown Ann Arbor for wine and ice cream pairings on Aug. 24

ANN ARBOR - Like drinking wine but wish you could find just the right ice cream to go with it? You’re in luck! On Friday, Aug 24 Everyday Wines in Kerrytown is partnering with Go! Ice Cream to bring you a wine and ice cream pairing event at 5 p.m.

Three wines have been paired with the perfect ice cream so you can sip and snack on frosty treats while enjoying one of the last sunny summer evenings. Tickets are $10 and need to be purchased in advance at Everyday Wine’s website or by calling the store.





Located at 410 N. Fourth Avenue, in the Kerrytown Market and Shops, Everyday Wines makes the world of wine accessible for everyone. According to its website, “Our mission is simple: to make wine an easy and affordable everyday pleasure.” The shop serves wine and beer in the store by the glass or bottle Wednesday through Saturday. Everyday Wines also offers free Saturday wine tastings from 4 to 5 p.m., and on Sept. 29, it will host its “Welcome Event Kerrytown Courtyard” event from 6 to 8 p.m.





Go! Ice Cream makes all its delicious desserts from scratch and tries to use local ingredients. With rotating flavors, like Birthday Cake and Sweet Browned Butter (made with Calder Dairy Farm butter), the physical Go! Ice Cream shop is located on North Washington Street in downtown Ypsilanti. If ice cream connoisseurs can’t get to the shop and don't want to miss out (and you definitely don't), pints of creamy goodness can be bought via the Go! Ice cream website. Go ahead, eat the whole pint, then order more!

