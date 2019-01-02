On Thursday, join Gemini at the Ark in Ann Arbor to celebrate a combined 140 years of music

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Join one of Ann Arbor's favorite folk bands, Gemini, to celebrate a combined 140 years of music-making at the Ark Thursday at 8 p.m.

Twins San and Laz Slomovits, the brothers behind Gemini, will have a big 70th birthday bash with guests Peter "Madcat" Ruth, Brian Brill, Sandy Ryder, Laura Pershin Raynor, Jacob Warren, Rob Martens, Willard Spencer, Mike Morrison, Aron Kaufman, Eric Fithian, Jennifer Burd and San Slomovits daughter, Emily Slomovits .

While Gemini generally plays funky and fun music for the whole family, leave the kids at home and treat yourself to two birthdays worth celebrating in style.

Performing "officially" since 1973, the Hungarian-born brothers have played all around the United States and Canada. Multi-talented, Gemini perform their own music as well as traditional folk music from around the globe.

Tickets for the show are $20 and can be bought at the Ark box office, the Michigan Union Ticket office or online.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.