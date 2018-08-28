Join student organizations Thursday during University of Michigan's Welcome Week 2018

ANN ARBOR - So you’ve moved in. Now what?

Now it’s time to get involved with campus life and campus events. Fortunately, the Center for Campus Involvement has seven events happening within the next week or so to help you meet other students and become part of the University of Michigan community.

Here’s a list of events for the UM Welcome Week 2018.

Movie on the Diag and Grove

Aug.30, 8 p.m.

Make new friends while watching T’Challa save Wakanda at a free screening of "Black Panther." Screenings will be at Central Campus Diag and North Campus Grove.

Escapade

Aug. 31, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Now that you’re a college student, free food is your friend. Head over to the Michigan League and North Ingalls Mall for food, inflatable fun, giveaways, prizes, and a student organization fair.

Credit | UM Center for Campus Involvement



After Glow

Aug. 31, 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Once you’ve stuffed yourself with free food, go to Central Campus Diag for a glow-in-the-dark dance party! You’ll also get to see performances by student organizations.

Credit | UM Center for Campus Involvement

Core Presence

Sept. 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Having a bit of a freakout because you don't know what to do next? It’s OK. Relax and breathe at Core Presence with some meditations and inclusive discussions on spirituality. Go to the 4th floor Great Lakes Room in Palmer Commons.

Credit | UM Center for Campus Involvement

Go Blue Mix

Sept. 1, 7 p.m. to midnight

Excited for your first Wolverine game? Watch the UM vs Notre Dame game at the Big House. You must bring your valid M card and have to be currently enrolled in order to be allowed. Hop on a blue bus from one of the residence halls to get to the stadium.

Northfest

Sept. 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can’t have too many friends or people in your network. Meet student organizations on Bonisteel Blvd, at North Campus to find your tribe.

Festifall

Sept. 7, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Still haven’t found a student organization with which you want to work? Give Festifall a try at North Ingalls Mall and sample various student organizations.

