Jump-start your summer with seven events at Ann Arbor District Library in June

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Kick off an official start to the summer with wizard rock, Elfquest and robotic hands during free community programs at the Ann Arbor District Library in June.

Build, create, cook, learn and rock out with an AADL June calendar packed full of events for children, teens and adults.

From concerts to Bento Expo, check out seven ways to have fun with friends and family at the library.

June 7 - 7 p.m to 8 p.m. - Downtown branch multipurpose room

Kick off the weekend with a concert by Detroit-based Modern Element, a jazz group formed at the Detroit School of Fine & Performing Arts. Although this is the group's first time in at the AADL, it has played at venues all over Detroit, including Aretha's Jazz Café, the N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art and the Detroit Foundation Hotel.

June 10 - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Malletts Creek branch

Bust out the grill and learn the basics of barbecue with Keegan Rodgers. From grilling to braising and smoking, Rodgers will instruct audiences on barbecue basics and how to impress with sauces.

Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

Read: Tenth annual Ann Arbor Comic Arts Festival to take place June 14, 15, 16

June 14 - 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Downtown branch Secret Lab

A highlight of this year’s A2CAF, Elfquest creators Wendy and Richard Pini will talk with audiences as they explore the history of their 40 years making their internationally recognized comic.

June 19 - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Downtown branch lobby

As part of Japan week at the AADL (June 16-22), Kawaii International and Bento Expo will sprawl across the downtown branch’s lobby. Kawaii International celebrates the Japanese style of kawaii, a cutesy, pop subculture. Bento Expo will highlight the creative world of bento boxes (lunch boxes) and will present bento ideas from around the world.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

June 20 - 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Malletts Creek branch

Bring your little engineer and help them to make robotic creations that mimic the bones of the human hand.

June 26 - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Downtown branch lobby

Join wizard rock band Harry and the Potters to sing Hogwarts-inspired melodies and maybe enchant a dragon or two. Having performed since 2002, brothers Joe and Paul DeGeorge have been playing music and casting spells around the United States. They will play old favorites, as well as new music from their new album, “Lumos.”

Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

June 30 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown branch Secret Lab

Make a Diddley Bow (a one-string guitar) with materials and help provided by the wonderous AADL Secret Lab.

Read: Ann Arbor District Library's Malletts Creek Branch to reopen Monday

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.