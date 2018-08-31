Kerrytown Bookfest 101: a guide to Ann Arbor's annual bookfest

Just like the rest of Ann Arbor, we've been getting excited for the annual Kerrytown Bookfest on Sept. 9 at the Kerrytown Farmers Market from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Before you head to Bookfest, read up on local authors that we recommend as well as our interview with author Laura Hulthen Thomas. Then, use our guide to help you decide what you are most excited to see, where you should be, and when discussions are. We also have some parking and eating suggestions too!

Credit | Kerrytown Bookfest Navigating the fair

Figuring out where to be and when to be there is intimidating. You're not sure where to be or what to see first. Which tent do you look at first? What if you miss a cool author event?

Below is a basic events schedule of where panel discussions and activities will be as well as when they begin. Make sure to pick and choose which panelists you would like to see for a chance at getting a better seat during discussions.

For a schedule of moderators and panelists, go here.

Sept.8

Opening reception - AADL Downtown branch, 4th floor - 4:30 pm.

*The winner to the book cover art contest will be announced during the reception

Sept. 9

Main Tent 10:30 a.m. -- Community Book Award Winner Presentation 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. -- UM Helen Zell Writers’ Program Presents Women in Literature 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. -- Before There Were Audio Books...There Was The Radio Serial 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. -- Flint Water Crisis 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. -- HockeyTown USA 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. -- Sci-Fi/Fantasy - #FearlessWomen & #FearlessSF 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. -- The Nuanced Differences Between Detective, Suspense and Thriller Novels Kerrytown Tent -- Children's / YA Programming 10:30 a.m. - Mother Goose 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. -- Creating a Picture Book - Roles of the Author & Illustrator 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. -- Power of the Middle Grade Novel 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. -- Science in a Graphic Novel Way! 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. -- Exploring the YA Novel 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. -- NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) For Teens Kerrytown Concert House 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. -- Query & First Page Writers Workshop Panel Discussion 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. -- Sci-Fi/Fantasy Short Story Panel 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. -- Modern Michigan Architecture - Design and Legacy 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. --Poetry Panel 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. -- Urban Realism in Fiction 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- Washtenaw Literacy Workshop Panel *Children's events will be

ongoing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Children's Activity Tent

Parking:

You'll have to get creative with parking this year. Kerrytown has been undergoing construction for the past few months and even though all the businesses are open, some of the roads are not. Finding a good parking spot requires patience. Here are a few places we suggest you try:

Parking structures - On Sundays, all parking structures are free within the downtown area. The W. Ann Street structure and Ann & Main lot are close. If you don't mind a walk, try the 4th and Washington or Liberty Square structures.

- On Sundays, all parking structures are free within the downtown area. The W. Ann Street structure and Ann & Main lot are close. If you don't mind a walk, try the 4th and Washington or Liberty Square structures. Street parking - N. State Street, Ann Street, Catherine Street, Thayer Street, N. Main Street

Places to Eat

The Bookfest is all day so you'll need to stop and refuel after a few hours. There's no better place to look than the shops and restaurants surrounding the Kerrytown Farmer's Market. Stop by Miss Kim, the Lunch Room, Zingerman's Delicatessen, or Detroit FiIling Station for a vegan brunch.

Just need something warm to sip? Try the Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea (in the Kerrytown Market and shops), Mighty Good Coffee (on N. Main Street), or Tea Haus (on 4th Street).

Check out the full list of exhibitors, bookstores, authors, writing collaborative and nonprofits participating in the fun.

