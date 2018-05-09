Kerrytown stores still open for business during construction

ANN ARBOR - A large flashing sign put up recently on Beakes Street has one important message for drivers: Kerrytown stores are still open for business.

The Fifth and Detroit project is a major undertaking and has temporarily transformed the small shopping district, which also is home to Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

The purpose of the joint project between the city of Ann Arbor and the Downtown Development Authority, is to improve crosswalks and street configurations, replace the water main on North Fifth, restore historic brick roads, replace sidewalks and add pedestrian-scale lighting. As the project makes headway, there are road closures and detours on some days.

So how is the construction affecting store owners? We paid a visit to Kerrytown Shops to find out.

Overall, the shop owners agreed that the end result of the project will be worth the wait, but for some, business has already declined.



"Summer is always a good time down here," explained Jan Benzinger, owner of Mudpuddles toy store. "Kids are out of school, people are out enjoying the nice weather, people are taking trips and Kerrytown seems to be a real fun destination for people to bring friends from out of town (but) this past week has been really slow. It’s going to be great when it’s done, I just wish they could do it in one month. I could weather one bad month but it’s going to be really tough to weather six bad months."



Jan Benzinger opened Mudpuddles 24 years ago (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Peter Sickman-Garner, owner of the specialty yarn shop Spun, also has mixed feelings when it comes to the construction, but feels improving public safety is the most important goal of the project.



"This road (Fifth) has needed repairs for a very long time," he said. "I am very aware of how dangerous it can be when speeds aren’t moderated. People come off of Beakes Street and make a turn onto Fifth and sometimes they’re going 45 miles an hour and it’s terrifying. I know that part of the project is to manage the traffic so it isn’t as dangerous. I also have a daughter over at Community High and I would also like for her to be able to cross the street without being hit.





Peter Sickman-Garner opened Spun in Kerrytown Shops a little over two years ago (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



"We complain all the time about how bad the roads are in Michigan and you can’t have it both ways," he continued. "If they’re willing to put the time and money into fixing it to make it better and make it less congested, less dangerous and nicer for everybody, I think it’s something you just have to bear with."

The owner of Found Gallery, Mary Cambruzzi echoed Sickman-Garner's sentiment with regard to safety.



"The Kerrytown area needed this project for a long time and it’s finally happening," she said. "They’re doing everything for the infrastructure and redo the roads and to make it more accessible to get safely across to the parking lots. It’s really a hassle not to have free access into the neighborhood the way people are used to getting in, but it’s something that has to happen.



Mary Cambruzzi poses outside her shop, Found Gallery (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

"We’re hoping just by letting people know that everybody is open, that we have a great neighborhood to shop in that people will continue to shop with us."

Jill Damon, owner of the specialty gift shop 16 Hands, has seen a dip in business and has observed a general slowing down of traffic in the area.

"I didn’t think it would affect us that much, so I’m surprised it really has cut back business," she said. "It’s been quite dramatic. And yet I look out the window and I see all these empty parking spaces. I suggest people to come out on Sundays because parking is free and there are fewer people out shopping."





Jill Damon in her store on the second floor of Kerrytown Shops (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



But, like the other business owners in the area, she agrees the roadwork is necessary.



"They’re making a lot of improvements to the sidewalks, the streets." she said. "They’re keeping the brick streets, which I love. It’ll be really nice when it gets done, but until then it’s a few less parking spaces and it’s definitely harder to get around. I think people are kind of deterred when they see all the traffic and construction, but it’s not that hard to find a spot."

Throughout the process, the DDA has been working closely with residents, local businesses and Community High School.

"The DDA has been working with the neighborhood in an effort to keep everyone informed and to ease the disruption as much as possible," Maura Thomson, communications manager of the DDA, said via email. "There may be detours and road closures but the businesses are open and it is worth the extra effort to visit them. The Farmers Market parking lot was just resurfaced and is easily accessible off of North Fourth. In addition, the DDA is offering free parking every Saturday during construction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Ann/Ashley parking structure, just a few short blocks away."



Renderings of the Fifth and Detroit project (Courtesy: Ann Arbor DDA)



Renderings of the Fifth and Detroit project (Courtesy: Ann Arbor DDA)

With Fifth Street slated to be closed the entire month of July, store owners fear business could slow down even more, and they have to think of creative ways to attract people to the area.

"We’re doing what everybody else is doing," said Sickman-Garner. "We’re thinking of more reasons why people will want to come down here and put up with the construction because it is less convenient for folks."

To follow updates on the Fifth and Detroit project, check the DDA's website.

You can also follow the project's progress by joining the public group on Facebook.

